you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 26, 2017 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo to operate flights to Vijaywada from March 2018



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate flights to Vijaywada from March 2, 2018, making it the airline's 50th destination on its network.

The announcement follows the launch of IndiGo's ATR operations last week with its brand new ATR 72-600 connecting Hyderabad and Mangalore.

"IndiGo will operate daily direct operations connecting Vijayawada to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai," the airline said in a statement.

The new destination is part of the airline's ATR operations.

IndiGo will also commence operations from Rajahmundry and Tirupati in January next year, expanding its ATR operations.

The market-leader recently became the first Indian carrier to touch 1000 flights a day.

The airline has 150 Airbus A320 family aircraft and 1 ATR 72-600 in its fleet.

