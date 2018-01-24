IndiGo Q3 net profit jumps 56.4% at Rs 762.03 crore

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of budget carrier IndiGo, today reported over a 50 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 762.03 crore in the three months ended December on the back of better revenue management and credit from manufactureres.

The Guragoan-based aviation firm had a net profit of Rs 487.25 crore in the December quarter of 2016-17.

Revenue from operations rose 23.94 per cent to Rs 6,177.82 crore from Rs 4,986.49 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing today.

"I am pleased to report profit after tax of of Rs 7.6 billion for the quarter. At the same time, I am happy to announce that we delivered the promise of starting our regional operations with our ATR aircraft, which will enable us to provide connectivity to many more cities in India," IndiGo President and Whole-time Director Aditya Ghosh was quoted as saying the filing.

"Last quarter was also special to us as we carried 200 million customers and now operates more than a thousand flight a day," he added.

For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 5,322.46 crore, an increase of 21.8 per cent and ancillary revenues were Rs 700.12 crore, a rise of 20 per cent compared to the same period last year, the company said.

Total expenses for the quarter ended December 2017 were Rs 5,378.19 crore, an increase of 18 per cent over the last year same period, it said.

The airline' fuel expenses saw a 20.6 per cent increase to Rs 2,016 crore during the December quarter compared to Rs 1,671.20 crore in the same period last fiscal.

IndiGo added 12 aircrafts to its fleet between October and December of the current fiscal, taking its fleet size to 153 planes, including three ATRs, as per the filing.