App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 24, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo Q3 net profit jumps 56.4% at Rs 762.03 crore

IndiGo added 12 aircrafts to its fleet between October and December of the current fiscal, taking its fleet size to 153 planes, including three ATRs, as per the filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of budget carrier IndiGo, today reported over a 50 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 762.03 crore in the three months ended December on the back of better revenue management and credit from manufactureres.

The Guragoan-based aviation firm had a net profit of Rs 487.25 crore in the December quarter of 2016-17.

Revenue from operations rose 23.94 per cent to Rs 6,177.82 crore from Rs 4,986.49 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing today.

"I am pleased to report profit after tax of of Rs 7.6 billion for the quarter. At the same time, I am happy to announce that we delivered the promise of starting our regional operations with our ATR aircraft, which will enable us to provide connectivity to many more cities in India," IndiGo President and Whole-time Director Aditya Ghosh was quoted as saying the filing.

related news

"Last quarter was also special to us as we carried 200 million customers and now operates more than a thousand flight a day," he added.

For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 5,322.46 crore, an increase of 21.8 per cent and ancillary revenues were Rs 700.12 crore, a rise of 20 per cent compared to the same period last year, the company said.

Total expenses for the quarter ended December 2017 were Rs 5,378.19 crore, an increase of 18 per cent over the last year same period, it said.

The airline' fuel expenses saw a 20.6 per cent increase to Rs 2,016 crore during the December quarter compared to Rs 1,671.20 crore in the same period last fiscal.

IndiGo added 12 aircrafts to its fleet between October and December of the current fiscal, taking its fleet size to 153 planes, including three ATRs, as per the filing.

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #Results

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.