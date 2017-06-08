IndiGo, Jet keen to flap wings for UDAN after giving round 1 a miss

Moneycontrol News

India's top two airline companies by number of passengers carried did not participate in round one of the government’s regional connectivity scheme. But the presence of Interglobe Aviation President and Wholetime Director Aditya Ghosh at Wednesday’s government-industry meet and the arguments put forth by him left little doubt about the seriousness of India’s largest airline -- Interglobe-operated IndiGo -- in flying regional routes.

Ghosh argued that the ministry could drop the ‘exclusivity’ clause for the subsequent auction rounds but continue to provide the viability gap funding (VGF) under the regional connectivity scheme.

“What we recommend is removal of operational exclusivity completely. What we are saying is VGF along with other benefits, may be accorded to the successful bidder. But remaining airlines who come and operate there -- may be, we don’t need to give them VGF; may be we need to give them lesser amount of concession,” he said during the discussion.

He said the removal of exclusivity will in “one shot immediately” allow much more rapid expansion of the given route.

VGF, exclusivity and a fare cap are the three pillars of the government’s regional connectivity scheme or UDAN -- acronym for ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ – another name the scheme is known by.

Under the scheme, the government auctions selected unserved and under-served routes with the award going to the company that asks for lowest viability gap funding. The winner gets a 3-year exclusive right to operate flights on the route. Fare for half the seats in a flight is capped at Rs 2,500 for an hour of a flight journey of approximately 500 km and a 30-minute helicopter journey.

The selected airline provides 50 percent of the flight capacity – with a minimum of 9 and maximum of 40 seats for planes and a minimum of 5 and maximum of 13 seats for helicopters -- under the regional connectivity scheme. The government plans to hold the second round of auctions in two months.

Wednesday’s meet was called by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take feedback from and discuss with the industry and other stakeholders changes that could be made to the existing regional connectivity scheme to make it more attractive for airlines and, hence more affordable for citizens.

At the meet were officials from other airlines too which did not participate in round one but are keen on bidding in the scheme’s following rounds. There were officials from Jet Airways and GoAir as well, neither of which participated in round one. Ghosh, who was perhaps the senior most, sat through the entire length of the almost five-hour session.

IndiGo doesn’t have a single small plane as yet to fly on these domestic routes. Surely, purchase of a few Turboprops could not be far away.

On the other hand, the Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways has 15 ATR 72-500 Turboprop aircraft and 3 ATR 72-600 aircraft, planes that it can use on these short-haul routes even as it looks at flying on more and more international routes.

Taking a practical view, he said, scrapping the fare cap that exists on 50 percent of the seats in a flight currently may not be a feasible idea. He suggested this could though be brought down to a more reasonable number like 15 percent or 20 percent.