App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 24, 2017 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo becomes 1st Indian carrier to operate 1,000 daily flights

Flight 6E 185 from Mumbai to Cochin took off on December 22 at 2315 hours to become 1,000th flight for the first time in the history of Indian civil aviation

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Budget carrier IndiGo has become the first Indian airline to operate over 1,000 daily flights across its domestic and international network.

Besides, the Gurgaon-based airline has also attained a fleet size of 150 aircraft with the induction of one more A320 Neo plane, it said in a release on Saturday.

The dual feat was achieved on Friday, it said.

Flight 6E 185 from Mumbai to Cochin took off on December 22 at 2315 hours to become 1,000th flight for the first time in the history of Indian civil aviation, the airline said.

IndiGo also took the delivery of its 31st Airbus A-320 Neo aircraft on the same day, which raised its fleet size to 150 aircraft, it said.

IndiGo is the second airline in the country with a fleet size of 150 planes after disinvestment-bound flag carrier Air India.

Air India Group, which comprises Air India, its international budget arm Air India Express and regional arm Alliance Air, has a combined fleet size of 155 planes.

"We are truly excited to achieve a 1,000-daily flights landmark," IndiGo president and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh was quoted in the release as saying.

IndiGo currently commands 39.4 percent market share but its on-time performance (OTP) slipped to the second position after rival SpiceJet clocked 81.9 percent OTP from four airports in November.

tags #Business #India #IndiGo

most popular

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.