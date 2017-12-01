App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 30, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's tea exports grow 6.5% in Jan-Oct

The exports in the corresponding period a year ago stood at 178 million kg, according to data released by the Board.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's tea exports rose over 6.5 percent to 189.68 million kg during the first 10 months of 2017, the Tea Board said today.

The exports in the corresponding period a year ago stood at 178 million kg, according to data released by the Board.

In value terms, the shipments stood at Rs 3,724.34 crore during January to October 2017, up by about 4.8 percent from the year-ago period.

India exports CTC grade tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety of countries like Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The monthly tea production for October grew 17.31 percent year-on-year to 177.32 million kg, the Tea Board data showed.

tags #Business

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.