India's tea exports grow 6.5% in Jan-Oct

India's tea exports rose over 6.5 percent to 189.68 million kg during the first 10 months of 2017, the Tea Board said today.

The exports in the corresponding period a year ago stood at 178 million kg, according to data released by the Board.

In value terms, the shipments stood at Rs 3,724.34 crore during January to October 2017, up by about 4.8 percent from the year-ago period.

India exports CTC grade tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety of countries like Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The monthly tea production for October grew 17.31 percent year-on-year to 177.32 million kg, the Tea Board data showed.