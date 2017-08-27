App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 24, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's Sterlite to invest $1 billion annually in Brazil power lines: Source

The source, who asked not to be named because he is not authorized to speak publicly about the plan, said Sterlite is looking to build a large portfolio of power transmission projects in Brazil as part of a long-term strategy in the country. Sterlite is also a major manufacturer of equipment for the electricity industry.

India's Sterlite to invest $1 billion annually in Brazil power lines: Source

India's largest power transmission company Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Ltd will invest around $1 billion per year in the next few years to build power lines in Brazil, a source with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source, who asked not to be named because he is not authorized to speak publicly about the plan, said Sterlite is looking to build a large portfolio of power transmission projects in Brazil as part of a long-term strategy in the country. Sterlite is also a major manufacturer of equipment for the electricity industry.

tags #Brazil #Business #Economy #power #Sterlite Power Grid Ventures

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.