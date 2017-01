The year 2016 has been a momentous one for many reasons. The year saw a frenetic pace of mergers and acquisitions, breaking all previous records at USD 72.4 billion.Deal-making activity in 2016 surpassed even that of 2007, which saw deals worth USD 67 billion closing as Indian companies went on an acquisition spree.According to Thomson Reuters, domestic M&A activity witnessed the best period on record deal value of USD 28 billion, up 186 percent compared to 2015. Overseas M&A activity also increased 74.2 percent to USD 42.8 billion.Energy and power captured 30 percent of the market share. The deal activity in the sector got a boost from the Rosneft-Essar Oil deal.Private equity backed M&A deals declined 38 percent in India to USD 4.4 billion compared to 2015. The share of financial services accounted for 26.3 percent of marketshare as far as deal value is concerned, high tech and industrials followed with 19.5 percent and 11.5 percent market share.