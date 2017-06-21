App
Jun 21, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's GMR, four others other bid for Belgrade airport
Airport

Four consortiums and one company have submitted non-binding bids for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, the biggest in the region, the company and a government commission said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The Serbian government which has an 83.1 percent stake in the airport, expects the deal to be worth around 400 million euros ($448 million).

The sole company that submitted a bid is France's Vinci Airports, according to a statement posted on Belgrade airport's website.

The consortia are France's Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments, Zurich Airport AG and France's Eiffage; India's GMR Infrastructure Limited and Greece's Terna; South Korea's Incheon International Airport Corporation, Turkey's Yatirimlar ve isletme and Russia's VTB Capital Infrastructure; China's Hainan Air Travel Service, HNA and China National Aero Technology, the statement said.

The government repeatedly extended the initial March bidding deadline to give bidders more time to complete their offers.

The Nikola Tesla airport's net profit increased by 21 percent in the first four months of 2017, to 831.7 million dinars.

Under the terms of the offer, prospective bidders must not have more than a 20 percent stake in another airport within 450 kilometres of Nikola Tesla, which had passenger numbers of more than 1 million in 2016.

