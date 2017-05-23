App
May 23, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil production stood at 2.95 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to a statement by Petroleum Ministry today.

India's crude oil output dips 0.6% in April

India's crude oil production fell 0.6 per cent to 2.93 million tonnes in April after Cairn India shut some 70-odd wells at its biggest oilfield in prolific Rajasthan block.

Crude oil production stood at 2.95 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to a statement by Petroleum Ministry today.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) output was up 2.5 per cent to 1.84 million tonnes but lower production by private sector firms dragged down the overall production.

Private/ joint venture fields produced 8.44 per cent less crude oil at 818,450 tonnes mainly because 70 wells on Mangala field of Cairn were shutdown for workover. Also, "few high water cut wells" were closed at Mangala while the reservoir at Bhagyam - the second biggest field in Rajasthan block, performed poor, the ministry statement said.

Natural gas production was 1.8 per cent higher at 2,532.73 million standard cubic meters (mmscm) after output at ONGC fields rose 9.7 per cent to 1,790.07 mmscm.

Oil refineries produced marginally lower fuel at 20 million tonnes. Public sector refiners output was almost flat but throughput at private sector refineries of Reliance Industries and Essar Oil was lower.

