Sep 10, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Terrain Fashions eyes 20% growth in FY18

"85 new retail counters are being planned in fiscal year 2018 across exclusive outlets and departmental stores. Pragmatic approach on specific markets and location will help ensure early wins and build momentum fast," the Chennai-based company said in an investor presentation.

Apparel brand Indian Terrain Fashions is eyeing over 20 per cent growth and is looking at adding 85 new retail counters in the current fiscal.

The company highlighted that with smaller cities gaining prominence and witnessing traction, the focus will be on penetrating deeper into tier-I, II and III cities.

Indian Terrain Fashions, which reported a revenue of Rs 400 crore in the previous fiscal is eyeing over 20 per cent growth in the current fiscal.

"Apparel retail is expected to grow robust and witness healthy demand and the brand is poised well to capitalise on the momentum. Growth targets for 2017-18 remain upwards of 20 per cent," it added.

At present, the company retails its products through over 140 exclusive stores and 249 departmental stores across the country. It also sells its products through over 1,200 multi- brand outlets.

