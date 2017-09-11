Indian rupee opens weak at 63.91 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 13 paise at 63.91 per dollar on Monday versus 63.78 Friday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "On the back of a weak dollar, the rupee may rally towards 63.50. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.50-64."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, edged up after slumping on Friday.

Against the yen, the US currency firmed after the release of Japan July core machinery orders, which showed an increase of 8 percent from June.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "Gilts are expected to trade in a thin band today ahead of the retail inflation data release on Tuesday. We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.50-6.55 percent today."