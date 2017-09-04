App
Sep 04, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The trading range for the spot USD-INR pair is seen between 63.80-64, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Indian rupee opens higher at 63.94 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher by 8 paise at 63.94 per dollar on Monday versus 64.02 Friday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "A weak dollar index and poor US economic data allow the rupee to appreciate. The trading range for the spot USD-INR pair is seen between 63.80-64."

The yen surged as investors trimmed their exposure to higher-risk assets after North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "US treasury yields climbed on Friday despite a slower than expected growth in payrolls and this might lend a slight negative bias to domestic yields in conjunction with the OMO sale announcement."

"The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.46-6.52 percent today," he added.

