App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 13, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee cuts down losses, but still lower vs dollar at 64.45

The domestic unit opened lower as against yesterday's closing level of 64.40. It slid further to 64.56 before hitting 64.45 at 1030 hours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee pared its initial losses, still down by 5 paise at 64.45 against dollar, because of demand of the US currency from importers and banks.

Dollar's overseas strength prevailed, too.

The domestic unit opened lower as against yesterday's closing level of 64.40. It slid further to 64.56 before hitting 64.45 at 1030 hours.

The domestic unit hovered between 64.56 and 64.43. "A rising dollar and weak domestic equities affected rupee sentiment," a dealer said.

The US dollar stood near a four-week high against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade after strong US wholesale price figures kept the Federal Reserve on track for a widely-expected rate rise this week and more in 2018.

The BSE Sensex is trading lower by 51.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 33,176.84.

tags #BSE #dollar #Indian Rupee #Rupee

most popular

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.