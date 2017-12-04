App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 04, 2017 08:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian public relations firm files insolvency plea against Reliance Communications

Separately, Fortuna has filed another insolvency petition against Reliance Webstore Ltd, a unit of the phone carrier, over unpaid dues of about 4.1 million rupees, said Darshan Mehta, a partner at Mumbai law firm Dhruve Liladhar & Co, which is representing Fortuna in the two cases.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fortuna Public Relations Pvt. Ltd has filed an insolvency petition against phone carrier Reliance Communications Ltd over a claim for unpaid dues of 4.4 million rupees (USD 68,000), a lawyer representing the public relations firm said on Monday.

Separately, Fortuna has filed another insolvency petition against Reliance Webstore Ltd, a unit of the phone carrier, over unpaid dues of about 4.1 million rupees, said Darshan Mehta, a partner at Mumbai law firm Dhruve Liladhar & Co, which is representing Fortuna in the two cases.

The National Company Law Tribunal will hear the two cases next on Dec. 19, Mehta said.

A spokesman for Reliance Communications declined to comment.

The insolvency pleas follow two separate insolvency petitions filed by China Development Bank and telecoms gearmaker Ericsson.

RCom, backed by businessman Anil Ambani, has struggled under a heavy debt load and has reported a string of losses during a price war in the highly competitive Indian telecoms market, prompting it to announce a partial shutdown of operations.

CDB, which sources have said is owed nearly $2 billion, last month filed a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal, making it the first financial creditor to drag RCom into insolvency proceedings.

 

tags #Business

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.