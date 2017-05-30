App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 30, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Petrochemical company to increase investment in Egypt

The petrochemicals giant TCI Sanmar's current investments in Egypt are estimated at USD 1.2 billion in Caustic soda. The company aims at increasing the production of Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) from 200,000 metric tonnes to 400,000 metric tonnes with USD 300 millions, which will be the biggest production of PVC in the Middle East, Chairman PS Jayaraman said.

Indian Petrochemical company to increase investment in Egypt

India's largest investor in Egypt's chemical business is planning to increase its investments in the Middle Eastern country to USD 1.5 billion, the company's top executive has said.

The petrochemicals giant TCI Sanmar's current investments in Egypt are estimated at USD 1.2 billion in Caustic soda. The company aims at increasing the production of Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) from 200,000 metric tonnes to 400,000 metric tonnes with USD 300 millions, which will be the biggest production of PVC in the Middle East, Chairman PS Jayaraman said.

TCI Sanmar is one of the biggest producers of petrochemicals in the Middle East, as it exports 50 per cent of its production in Egypt abroad, Jayaraman said during his meeting with Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr yesterday.

The company also is planning to expanding it's investment and producing 135,000 metric tonnes of calcium chloride to raise the total investment to USD 1.5 billion.

Minister Sahar Nasr welcomed the company's desire in boosting the its investments in the country and said that Egypt is taking actions to provide attractive climate for investors.

TCI Sanmar provides the local markets with its products and exporting its products of Caustic Soda to Southern Europe, Asia, Middle East and Northern Africa.

tags #Business #chemical business #Egypt #India #TCI Sanmar

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.