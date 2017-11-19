App
Nov 19, 2017 08:07 PM IST

Indian Oil sets up India's first electric vehicle charging station in Nagpur

Nagpur, being the first city to introduce Electric Public Transportation Model in India, has added one more feather to its cap by adding the first electric charging station at IOC's petrol pump in Nagpur

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Sunday announced launch of nation's first electric vehicle charging station at a petrol pump in Nagpur.

IOC, in collaboration with Ola, launched the country's first electric charging station at one of its petrol-diesel stations in Nagpur, a company statement said.

The statement said: "As India's leading oil refiner and marketer, IOC considers promoting ecological sustainability as part of its core business. Thus, this partnership with Ola is the right step forward as we re-imagine how India will commute in coming years.

