Indian Oil sets up India's first electric vehicle charging station in Nagpur

Nagpur, being the first city to introduce Electric Public Transportation Model in India, has added one more feather to its cap by adding the first electric charging station at IOC's petrol pump in Nagpur
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Sunday announced launch of nation's first electric vehicle charging station at a petrol pump in Nagpur.
IOC, in collaboration with Ola, launched the country's first electric charging station at one of its petrol-diesel stations in Nagpur, a company statement said.
Nagpur, being the first city to introduce Electric Public Transportation Model in India, has added one more feather to its cap by adding the first electric charging station at IOC's petrol pump in Nagpur.