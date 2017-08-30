Indian Oil revamping Mourigram terminal to meet safety norms

Maharatna PSU Indian Oil Corporation is in the process of revamping its Mourigram oil terminal to meet additional safety standards as per norms.

"The Mourigram terminal is a old one. The terminal is being revamped now as per the guidelines of Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) even as adequate safety measures had been already taken," CGM (OPS) of West Bengal State Office Amitava Majumdar said.

He said that some of the old storage tanks would be dismantled and new ones constructed as per the sales forecast by 2030. Besides this, additional mitigating measures would be taken at the terminal as well as rationalisation of product storage, he told reporters here today.

The entire exercise would take four to five years involving an expenditure of Rs 55 crore, Majumdar said. The terminal, one of the largest in terms of storage capacity, has a throughput of 16 lakh kilolitres per annum increasing at a rate of eight to 10 per cent each year.

He said that the Mourigram terminal had already got the PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) approval for night operations. "The terminal is presently operating in two shifts now. There is no immediate need to start night operations unless there is an emergency", he said.