Nov 24, 2017 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Motorcycle launches Scout Bobber priced Rs 12.99 lakh

The motorcycle is powered by a 1,133 cc engine which is coupled to a 6-speed transmission, Indian Motorcycle, a wholly-owned division of Polaris Industries, said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image only

American niche bike maker Indian Motorcycle today launched its Scout Bobber model in India with price starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle is powered by a 1,133 cc engine which is coupled to a 6-speed transmission, Indian Motorcycle, a wholly-owned division of Polaris Industries, said in a statement. Commenting on the launch, Polaris India Country Head and Managing Director Pankaj Dubey said the Scout Bobber has been one of the most awaited motorcycles from the Indian line-up. "I am confident that this motorcycle will attract a good number of customers and will maintain the legacy of Indian Motorcycle with its powerful performance," he added. The company, which imports all of its products in India from the US, currently has eight models in its line-up. The Scout Bobber is the ninth.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs

