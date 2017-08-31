Indian luxury fashion brands to sell at global stores

Indian fashion is not just walking the global ramp but also carving out a place for itself on the high streets of the fashion capitals across the world. Be it New York, London, Paris or Dubai, Indian designers are making their presence felt across international fashion capitals. Global stores are the new formats they are experimenting with.

The likes of Ritu Kumar, Anita Dongre, Gaurang Shah and many others are either stepping into the international retail arena or expanding their presence there.

Designer Gaurang Shah doesn’t want to sell his outfits online. For him pictures can never do justice to the actual feel and fabric of a garment. Enter global stores. Shah would be investing close to Rs 13 crore for his international expansion. He wants his customers to have access to his creations and buy them only after they’ve seen it or tried it. His global stores also intend to popularize saris globally.

His first store in shop in shop format would be operational this September at Edison in New Jersey. Shah is looking at a 1200 sq ft premise where his collection range would cost up to Rs 6 lakh.

However, there will be no westernisation in his creations. “The idea is to popularise indigenous fabric and design. My collection will still be the handloom products I am known for. Fashion weeks across the world introduce fashionistas to Indian handloom, my stores will now make them available internationally,” said Shah.

Shah’s other stores will be coming up at Ledbury Street in London this November followed by another one in Dubai early next year.

Like Shah, Anita Dongre, too, wants to popularise indigenous craftsmanship on the global fashion front. Dongre became the first Indian designer to have flagship stores in New York. While her label Grassroots opened up a store in Soho, Broome Street the other one that caters to NRI brides offering bespoke wedding wear opened up in Wooster Street last month.

Brand Ritu Kumar that already has five stores internationally there in Mauritius and two in Dubai is keen on expansion in the emirates. “The middle east is a very interesting market for us. In Dubai two of our brands Ritu Kumar and Label Ritu Kumar are doing good business,” said Kumar. According to her the world is becoming keenly interested in Indian textiles and fashion.

Designers who have not started their flagship stores are testing waters in the international arena with smaller formats. Just like Delna Poonawala. “I have done a few capsule resort wear collections in boutique outlets in Ibiza and even the South of France recently. The response was encouraging. Have tried out similar formats in Dubai and Hong Kong. I have stocked garments in two stand-alone boutiques in London after being invited to hold a show at the fashion week there,” said Poonawala.

London and Ibiza are two places Poonawala is eyeing stores at.

However, it is not just fashion designers, there is jewellery designers too. Bangalore based jewellery designer Pallavi Foley is looking at international expansions too. New York, London, Singapore Dubai, Paris and Milan are some of the markets Foley is looking at venturing into.