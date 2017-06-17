Indian Hume Pipe bags Rs 183.46 cr order from TNWSDB

App
Jun 17, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

The order is for improvements in water supply distribution in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Indian Hume Pipe said in BSE filing.

Indian Hume Pipe today said it has secured an order of Rs 183.46 crore from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TNWSDB).

The order is for improvements in water supply distribution in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Indian Hume Pipe said in BSE filing.

"The company has secured work order of Rs 183.46 crore from Tamil Nadu Water Supply & Drainage Board, Coimbatore for providing improvements to water supply distribution to the added areas of Tiruppur Corporation in Tiruppur District including trial run, commissioning," it said.

The project is to be completed within 24 months from the date of issuance of the work order and will be paid maintenance for a period of one year, it added.

The company is actively involved in strengthening of the nation's infrastructure in varied fields like water supply, irrigation, drainage, power generation and rail transport by executing numerous turnkey pipeline projects for water supply, sewerage and hydroelectric power generation.

