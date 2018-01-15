Indian hospitality industry is entering the strongest upcycle in 20 years: Manav Thadani

Moneycontrol

About 22 years ago, a meeting with Steve Rushmore Sr at the New York University led Manav Thadani to join the hospitality industry veteran. Rushmore Sr, the founder of global consultancy firm HVS, had come as guest lecturer at the University where Manav was pursuing his post-graduation in hotel management. An interview later, it was agreed that Manav would set up the Indian office of HVS in Delhi. That was 1997. Over the next 20 years, as the Indian hospitality industry boomed, ‘Manav Thadani of HVS’ became one of the most well-known, and quoted, names.

When Manav parted ways with HVS and announced his own venture in December 2017, it surprised many in the industry. But people in the know say the break-up was inevitable ever since Steve Rushmore Jr took over from his father at HVS. Every single employee of HVS’ Indian office moved out along with Manav.

In a free-wheeling chat with Moneycontrol, the Founder & Chairman of Hotelivate talks about his new entrepreneurial journey, and why he has never been more bullish about the Indian hospitality industry as he is now.

Nobody thought you would be leaving HVS anytime soon…

We had a great run. Steve was an amazing mentor. I owe it to him. There is mutual respect. He retired three to four years ago and now his son, Steven Rushmore Jr. runs the business. He has his own vision. As I look at it, everything in life has a shelf life and the shelf life of this partnership is coming to an end.

Was the parting cordial?

Parting is still happening, there are no lawyers involved. I can’t say anything more (smiles)… I would imagine they would start an India office soon. But I am hoping I have a 20-year start!

(Manav Thadani)

You managed to bring the entire team from HVS

The entire team is here with me. We didn’t want to walk away from a market share of nearly 60 per cent and then start something of our own and recapture that market share. Already, an American firm has reached out for a tie up. We are evaluating it.

Our focus will be South Asia and South-East Asia. We have done work in Singapore, Cambodia and Thailand. Nearly 30 per cent of last year’s revenue came from overseas. We would want to continue that.

What else will be different with Hotelivate?

I have a different vision. You need to be a 360 degree solution provider. At HVS, we had 4-5 core services - asset management, valuation, feasibilities, executive search and operator search and select. The need of the hour is to do more. For instance at Hotelivate, we are doing assignments in Indonesia that are large mixed-used development projects. There is retail, club, residential…typically this may not have been done earlier.

Earlier, we had not gone into F&B consulting. We might do that. Hotelivate will also work closely with independent hotels and help them in revenue management.

Conferences that we used to do were never the core strategy for HVS. For us at Hotelivate, it is very key that conferences remain a growth driver. HICSA (Hotel Investment Conference South Asia) in India is a very well-known conference, and Think in Indonesia is also doing well.

We are looking to work with startups. If the right opportunity comes along, we will provide mentorship and invest in new startups.

Coming to the Indian hospitality industry, one has seen the foreign brands taking the lead over domestic ones. Will that continue?

All the international brands have more than doubled their numbers in the last 10 years. The international brands will continue to grow faster than domestic brands. To be fair, many of the domestic ones don’t do management contracts, which helps grow faster. And when you see the might of a Marriott, so many hotels, brands…so you know it’s tough to compete against that. International brands will continue to be strong.

How do you see the year panning out for the domestic industry?

In 20 years, I have seen two upcycles and three down cycles. Now we are entering, what I would think, is the strongest upcycle the country has ever seen. The industry did better in 2017, than in 2016. And all things remaining equal, 2018 will be better than 2017. We believe there will be double-digit room rate growth in many cities. That hasn’t happened in a long time. Occupancy has grown and will keep growing as not much new supply is coming in.

Isn’t that worrying?

It could be worrying, but good for existing hotel owners.

Which segment in the industry excites you most?

The leisure segment excites me the most. All the leisure hotels are doing better than expected. I will be the first person to admit that even HVS would have done a few of those studies, and wouldn’t have projected the kind of numbers we are seeing now.

I think domestic travel is taking over. Connectivity has improved because of better roads and expanding network of airlines. And on the other hand, it’s becoming more and more challenging to travel overseas. So if you find a place to travel within two to four hours, people are doing that. Be it the Coorg property of Taj, Marriott in Mussoorie or the other Taj product in Surajkund, all are doing well. In the leisure space, the luxury properties are is better off.

In urban market, hotel rooms between Rs 3,000-5,000 are doing well. This is the middle segment, or slightly upper mid-segment. But the 28 per cent tax is killing the luxury segment.

Do you think there will be a revision?

There was hope that it will go down to 18 per cent, in line with global markets. But now with tax deficiency, we don’t know when that will happen.