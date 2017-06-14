Indian drug regulator tightens quality norms, expects greater compliance

Moneycontrol News

Indian government, which is under pressure to implement uniform quality standards before it moves ahead with generics-only prescription, is said to have upped its ante in terms of regulatory scrutiny.

The domestic regulator has made inspection of products that the companies file compulsory.

“We are aligning our regulatory standards with that of WHO, which is a good thing,” said Daara Patel, Secretary-General of Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) concurs with Nannapaneni.

The regulator's expectations have hightened in last 2-3 months since reports on quality of Indian drugs started.

More than 10 percent of drugs in the government supply chain were found to be Not of Standard Quality (NSQ), according to the largest-ever survey by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the estimated percentage of NSQ drugs from samples taken from retail outlets across the country stood at 3 percent.

The report was released in February this year.

Agreeing to the view, Rajeev Nannapaneni, managing director of Natco Pharma said: “In India, one thing which lot of people have not picked up, is that the regulatory requirement for India has risen dramatically in the last few months.”

“India (drug regulator) has made compulsory inspection for any product that you file. They will do a plant inspection before they approve a product for the domestic market,” he said.

Natco says higher regulatory expectation from Indian regulator is a good thing as it will take away competition from the smaller companies.

Natco is majorly into cancer and hepatitis-c drugs in India.

“They (regulator) are trying to see that the dissolution and assay content of drugs sold in India are of global standard level,” Patel said.

To ensure better quality, the government has approved Rs 1,750 crore for strengthening drug regulatory structures in the country that includes appointing hundreds of inspectors and setting up new offices.

The regulatory body is also working with global regulators for same.

“We are participating in plant inspections conducted by US FDA (Food and Drug Administration as well as European regulators to observe and learn what are their expectations and skills,” said GN Singh, the drugs controller general of India DCGI of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) at an industry event in February.

Other industry participants, however, are not so enthused.

“The intent is there, but our regulator is still long way from mandatory inspections of facilities for product approval,” said a top executive of a drug firm, which is one of the top-10 drug makers in India's domestic formulation market.

Indian pharmaceutical market is worth little over a trillion rupees and has been growing around 10 percent year-on-year.