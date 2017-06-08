Indian drug market growth slows at 7.3% in May

Moneycontrol News

The domestic drug market grew at 7.3 percent in May compared to 9.7 percent growth in the same period last year, according to data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

The Indian pharmaceutical market grew at much slower pace in May due to declining sales of anti-infective medicines and sluggish growth in dermatology, gastro intestinal and cardiovascular drugs.

In April, the domestic market grew at 8.3 percent. The pharmaceutical market clocked Rs 9401 crore in May.

In terms of segments, the anti-diabetic segment grew in double digit while the dermatology, Gastro Intestinal and CVS segments grew 10 percent lower on monthly basis. The cardio segment and central nervous system (CNS) posted a single-digit growth for the month.

In the May, the volume and price both grew at 2.2 percent. Monthly growth has been pulled down by the volumes of the established products.

In the May quarter, volume growth was 3.7 percent and price growth was 1.7 percent, which has been falling consistently.

Amongst the top 10 Indian companies, Zydus Cadila had the highest growth at 15.7 percent followed by Lupin and Emcure at 13.2 percent and Macleods at 13.1 percent respectively.

Market leader Sun Pharma grew at 6.9 percent, while Cipla growth declined to 4.3 percent. Glenmark and Dr.Reddy’s grew at 9.4 percent and 10.7 percent respectively.

On moving annual turnover or MAT basis, India pharmaceutical market grew 10.4 percent. Zydus Cadila has the highest growth at 16.2 percent on MAT basis, followed by Glenmark with 13.1 percent and Sun Pharma at 12.6 percent.

Indian companies grew by 7.7 percent for the month while the multinational companies grew by 5.7 percent. Sales of drugs under non-national list of essential medicines (NLEM) category grew at 9.2 percent in May.