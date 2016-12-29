Indian drug cos take skin route for branded US specialty play

Viswanath PillaMoneycontrol Sun Pharma
, India’s largest drug maker last week said it will acquire Novartis's branded skin cancer drug Odomzo.
Sun has agreed to pay USD 175 million or close to Rs 1200 crore upfront and additional milestone payments for the proposed acquisition, which needs to go through anti-trust regulation.
According to analysts the product is expected to generate USD60-80 million (Rs 400-550 crore) in annual sales for the company.
The purchase is part of Sun's strategy to strengthen its presence in the US specialty branded drugs market
Through a string of acquisitions and in-licensing deals, Sun Pharma has been ramping up its specialty business in US targeting skin and eye care for a while now.
Sun Pharma isn’t alone – India’s second largest drug maker by sales Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories is also betting big on dermatology for its specialty branded play in US.
The company has created a dermatology focused subsidiary in US called Promius Pharma with pipeline six products in the US market to treat psoriasis, acne and other skin conditions.
To boost its specialty portfolio Dr. Reddy
’s has entered into an in-licensing agreement with US-based XenoPort to develop and market the latter’s experimental drug to treat plaque psoriasis and multiple sclerosis for the US market.
Dr.Reddy’s agreed to pay $50 million upfront and additional milestone payments and royalties upwards of $440 million.
The Hyderabad-based drug maker also entered into another licensing agreement with Japanese company Eisai to develop and commercialise the later’s investigational skin cancer drug E7777 in March this year.
The company expects the specialty segment to contribute about USD300-USD 500 million in next five years.
The other Indian drug maker Glenmark
– which is a major player in Indian dermatology market is also gearing up for specialty launches in US.
So what’s a specialty drug?
A specialty drug is a prescription drug that is difficult to make and require special handling. Typically specialty drugs have limited distribution and targeting narrow group of chronic diseases. Specialty drugs constitute a third of US prescription spending of $374 billion in 2015.
Why dermatology?
There are several reasons -
1.Market size: The global market for skin disease treatment was USD 17.1 billion in 2015, and is expected should reach USD 20.4 billion in 2020, growing at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The US market for skin disease treatment, alone is 44 percent or USD 7.5 billion in 2015 and should reach $8.6 billion in 2020, growing at an average 2.6% in last 5 years – according to US-based BCC Research. The increasing demand for dermatology services was driven by rising occurrence of skin cancer and the aging of the population.
2.Consolidation: Large pharmaceutical companies – with exception of GSK and Allergan, have either sold their derma portfolio or kept away from medical dermatology – due to low return on investment compared to drugs meant for diseases such as cardiovascular and hypertension. The boutique companies focusing on dermatology medications -– are increasingly look for strategic investors – as they don’t have financial muscle to invest on clinical trials, marketing and supply chain.
3.Less competition and high entry barriers: Unlike generics – where competition is high and entry barriers are low – the specialty branded segment is driven by medications that have patent protection and are complex to copy - allowing specialty drug makers to enjoy better margins. Also companies have to invest significant time and money on developing and commercialisation, regulatory knowhow, brand building, front-end distribution, raising sales force and reaching out to dermatologists to write more prescriptions – which is not 4. Scope for Innovation: In dermatology – in addition to focusing on new biological drugs – there is lot of scope for incremental innovations like reformulating, repurposing and making drug-device combination - of existing drugs into more patient-friendly therapies. The cost of incremental innovation is much lower – in addition to patent protection.