Indian drug cos have begun to adjust to FDA norms: Intas Pharma

The country’s pharma sector was plagued by several issues including regulatory and pricing pressure underperformed Nifty losing nearly 14-15 percent in 2016. US-based drugmakers could see a pricing pressure of 10 percent in 2017 as well, according to Intas Pharmaceuticals.Intas had recently acquired the Ireland and UK assets of Teva Pharmaceuticals for an enterprise value of about USD 764 million.

Factors like consolidation of US distributors are bringing pricing pressures, said Binish Chudgar, Vice-chairman and Managing Director of Intas Pharmaceuticals. He added that the US generics market is growing at 4-5 percent and expressed hopes that Indian drug firms which contribute about 30-35 percent of generic sales have the capability to bring in growth going ahead.

Chudgar said while the market has become competitive, it has become inviting as well. He added that though USFDA troubles cast a shadow over Indian drugmakers, Indian companies have begun to adjust to FDA regulations. About 30 percent of all USFDA-approved sites belong to India generic companies.

Meanwhile, IIFL’s pharma analyst Abhishek Sharma said that the price collusion allegations against generic drugmakers under probe by the US Department of Justice. If the US DoJ is able to bring in stabilisation in prices, the sector will see reduced competition and increasing consolidation of manufacturers, which will balance the market in the next 1-2 years.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Binish Chudgar and Abhishek Sharma to Ekta Batra and Prashant Nair on CNBC-TV18.



Ekta: First wanted to start by talking about the US markets. You do sales of around USD 250 million in the US markets currently; can you start by telling us about the pricing pressure that a lot of the Indian companies are facing when it comes to the US? What is your sense and your experience on it; will it probably worsen in 2017?



Chudgar: US is very important market so far as Indian pharmaceutical industry is concerned. There has been a pricing pressure. There are two reasons on it; one is the consolidation on the distribution front in US. So, we have less customer, just four customer contributing around 80-85 percent of US market. So, consolidation on distribution side in US brings price pressure.



On other side, there are faster approvals, so, there is increased competition. All said and done, but in value terms US generic market is growing at 4-5 percent per annum. If you look, Indian companies, top Indian company accounts for almost 30-35 percent of US generic sales. So, it is under pressure, it is competitive, it is very inviting and I think Indian companies are capable of bringing their growth in days to come.



Ekta: The average amount of pricing pressure and I am talking about average, it could differ company-to-company, is around 10 percent odd in terms of the impact on portfolio that we saw in 2016. Your sense in terms of how much that could escalate to in 2017?



Chudgar: It would be similar. I don’t feel it is going to escalate. The growth would come out of the new products which companies are going to market and value stability would remain out of difficult to manufacture products. There is a competition from Indian companies also because same molecules or same ANDAs are granted to several Indian companies.



So, value erosion is happening fast and there is a competitive environment and companies have learnt to stay in it and they are enjoying it. We feel that, yes, there will be pricing pressure, but now in this year, Indian pharmaceutical dollar term growth rate would be at least, if not in double digit, but in single digit.



Prashant: High single digit?



A: Yes, high single digit.



Prashant: Is the environment looking more competitive or more inviting now, it is obviously all relative compared to how 2016 or past years have been but how is it looking really incrementally?



Chudgar: It is becoming more competitive. It is always inviting, it is very open, very inviting. If you look at last 5-10 year time, Indian companies have done very well. So, now, to go for a higher digit growth, they will have to change some strategy and move out to difficult to manufacture or they will have to throw more resources on research side for value creation.



Ekta: What is your sense in terms of pricing pressure in the US, are you also anticipating around 10 percent in terms of the pricing pressure for 2017 on an average and your thoughts as well as with regards to this whole department of justice (DOJ) probe with regards to a couple of companies that are named. Is that just going to curb any sort of increase in generic pricing that we could see in the US markets henceforth and hence curb EPS estimates?



Sharma: I don’t have a figure in mind as to how much of price erosion by a consolidation we are going to see in the future. My sense is that a lot of it was led by very few products and those few products seem to have settled down. On the base, if you remove those few products, the base really hasn’t moved much. Maybe it is in a much tighter range of plus to minus 3 percent.



As far as DOJ is concerned, it is basically if you have gone through the complaints, they hint at generic companies have colluded with each other. I mean it is just a set of complaints right now, nothing is proven, and my guess that again on the similar issue of generic pricing, I think we have already seen that the generic pricing, the selective product price inflation that I was talking about, seems to have settled down. So, the DOJ essentially is focusing on history of whatever may have happened in the last two to three years. That same thing is not continuing today.



On a very long term basis, my sense is on one hand, we are saying that the market is already in a free fall as far as pricing is concerned and then there is DOJ issue which talks about price fixing on selective drugs. Both these issues cannot co-exist. One will have to give way to others. So, if DOJ is able to bring more stabilisation into prices then we will see reduced competition, increase in consolidation on the manufacturer side and that would again sort of act as a balancing factor overall in the market. So, we can’t have all negatives is what my sense is. Things will tend to balance out each other over next one or two years.



Prashant: Couple of years back when the US FDA scrutiny in two generic facilities, etc in India started, it started slow and then it picked up steam, many people said the US FDA is out to get Indian pharmaceutical and then it became FDA has got more staff, the narrative kept changing. Are we past the peak in terms of the scrutiny by FDA or put it differently, do you think Indian companies have now adjusted to what FDA wants?



Chudgar: I would like to answer it that way, the other way round; if you look at US market, if you look at the plants approved by US FDA, around 30 percent of US approved sites belongs to India. So, this is a massive number for a large market of US and if anyone defaults or anyone has 483, it gets lots of media attention. However, it is a natural course. Same thing happens for US sites also or it happens to a large generic company like Teva, you name the company and they have 483 issues.



According to me, the Indian companies are at a high capacity utilisation and they have a different issue when you run the plant at a higher capacity and you need to renovate the plants at every four to five years with a change in the technology and also small regulation changes which keeps on happening. So, I agree with you that yes Indian pharmaceutical industry is fully geared up to the new regulations or new expectations of US FDA.



Ekta: What is your sense in terms of the regulatory hurdle, do you think 2017 would be better maybe and your sense in terms of what is going to happen with Divis as well?



Sharma: 2016 by itself by and large was very good. I think Lupin received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for both the facilities, so, that is off the regulatory heat map. Alkem Laboratories also in a record time, within two to three months, they were able to receive an EIR despite the fact that they got 13 observations.



Now, barring Divis Laboratories, where we only have a 483 to look at right now and no further escalation, the key outstanding issues as you righty said relate to Sun Pharmaceutical, Cadila Healthcare, and Dr Reddys Laboratories which were 2014 inspections where we got a warning letter. Looking at Sun’s 483 post the December inspection, it is apparent that the investigators themselves acknowledged that the company has made significant progress in remediation and we are expecting to see the same in terms of the other companies which are impacted. So, our sense is that things are on the mend and 2017 will be even better as compared to 2016.