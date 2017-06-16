App
Jun 16, 2017 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian businesses take part in International Expo in Astana

India's participation in this event has been organised by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO).

Indian businesses take part in International Expo in Astana

Indian industry is participating in the three-month long expo -- International Exhibition Expo 2017 -- at Astana in Kazakhstan.

India's participation in this event has been organised by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO).

The ITPO in a statement said that India pavilion features a model of Cochin airport, which is world’s first green airport.

The expo, which was started on June 10, will end on September 10.

