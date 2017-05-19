Indian ADRs: Wipro HDFC Bank gain; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors fall

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.6 percent at USD 14.98 and Wipro jumped 1.27 percent at USD 10.38.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 1.05 percent at USD 9.40 and HDFC Bank gained 0.44 percent at USD 84.80.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors fell 0.96 percent at USD 33.88 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 1.03 percent at USD 41.39.