May 11, 2017 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs gain; ICICI Bank, Wipro slip

Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs gain; ICICI Bank, Wipro slip

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.21 percent at USD 9.31 while HDFC Bank gained 0.73 percent at USD 83.63.

In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.2 percent at USD 14.91 while Wipro slipped 1.08 percent at USD 10.09.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors jumped 2.2 percent at USD 33.49 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.42 percent at USD 40.73.

