Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab, Infosys down

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Wednesday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 0.14 percent at USD 8.76 and HDFC Bank was up 0.31 percent at USD 76.86.

In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.08 percent at USD 15.09 and Wipro was unchanged at USD 9.92.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.70 percent at USD 35.89 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 0.48 percent at USD 40.33.