Indian ADRs: Infosys, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors fall; HDFC Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys fell 2.1 percent at USD 14.95 while Wipro declined 3.33 percent at USD 10.45.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.2 percent at USD 9.87 and HDFC Bank added 0.66 percent at USD 88.77.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.5 percent at USD 35.53 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.15 percent at USD 41.03.