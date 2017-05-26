App
May 26, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro up; Dr Reddy's Labs falls

In the IT space, Infosys was up 2.04 percent at USD 15.51 and Wipro jumped 2.55 percent at USD 10.87 and in the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 3.2 percent at USD 9.68 and HDFC Bank added 2.57 percent at USD 86.69.

Indian ADRs ended higher on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 2.04 percent at USD 15.51 and Wipro jumped 2.55 percent at USD 10.87.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 3.2 percent at USD 9.68 and HDFC Bank added 2.57 percent at USD 86.69.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 2.09 percent at USD 36.56 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 1.78 percent at USD 37.54.

