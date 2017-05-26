Indian ADRs: Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro up; Dr Reddy's Labs falls

Indian ADRs ended higher on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 2.04 percent at USD 15.51 and Wipro jumped 2.55 percent at USD 10.87.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 3.2 percent at USD 9.68 and HDFC Bank added 2.57 percent at USD 86.69.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 2.09 percent at USD 36.56 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 1.78 percent at USD 37.54.