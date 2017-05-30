Indian ADRs: Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors gain; HDFC Bank slips

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.13 percent at USD 15.53 and Wipro shed 0.09 percent at USD 10.86.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.41 percent at USD 9.72 and HDFC Bank slipped 0.17 percent at USD 86.54.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors jumped 1.39 percent at USD 37.07 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.69 percent at USD 37.28.