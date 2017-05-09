Indian ADRs: Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors gain; Dr Reddy's Labs slips

Indian ADRs ended higher on Monday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 0.74 percent at USD 9.48 and HDFC Bank was up 0.04 percent at USD 82.52.

In the IT space, Infosys was up 2.03 percent at USD 15.10 while Wipro gained 1.81 percent at USD 10.13.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.12 percent at USD 32.77 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 1.44 percent at USD 40.25.