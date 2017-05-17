Indian ADRs: Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors gain; Dr Reddy's Labs slips

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.93 percent at USD 15.26 and Wipro jumped 1.66 percent at USD 10.44.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rallied 2.01 percent at USD 9.64 and HDFC Bank rose 0.41 percent at USD 85.66.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 0.83 percent at USD 34.18 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.19 percent at USD 42.36.