Indian ADRs: Infosys, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs up; Tata Motors fall

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 2.36 percent at USD 15.59 while Wipro slipped 0.18 percent at USD 10.94.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 1.33 percent at USD 9.92 and HDFC Bank added 1.13 percent at USD 88.25.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors fell 3.11 percent at USD 35.85 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.41 percent at USD 39.09.