Indian ADRs: Infosys, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs gain: Tata Motors slips

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.54 percent at USD 14.85 and Wipro was up 0.39 percent at USD 5.09.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 1.92 percent at USD 9.04 and HDFC Bank declined 0.39 percent at USD 87.36.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors fell 2.75 percent at USD 34 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1 percent at USD 41.85.