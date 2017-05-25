App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 25, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Infosys, HDFC Bank gain; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs fall

In the banking space, ICICI Bank remained unchanged at USD 9.38 and HDFC Bank added 0.76 percent at USD 84.52.

Indian ADRs: Infosys, HDFC Bank gain; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs fall

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.93 percent at USD 15.20 and Wipro gained 0.86 percent at USD 10.60.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank remained unchanged at USD 9.38 and HDFC Bank added 0.76 percent at USD 84.52.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors declined 2.72 percent at USD 35.81 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 2.18 percent at USD 38.22.

tags #Indian ADRs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.