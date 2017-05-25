Indian ADRs: Infosys, HDFC Bank gain; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs fall

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.93 percent at USD 15.20 and Wipro gained 0.86 percent at USD 10.60.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank remained unchanged at USD 9.38 and HDFC Bank added 0.76 percent at USD 84.52.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors declined 2.72 percent at USD 35.81 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 2.18 percent at USD 38.22.