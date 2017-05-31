Indian ADRs: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs gain; Tata Motors slips

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.84 percent at USD 15.40 and Wipro shed 0.37 percent at USD 10.82.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.31 percent at USD 9.75 and HDFC Bank added 0.36 percent at USD 86.85.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.59 percent at USD 36.85 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped 2.07 percent at USD 38.05.