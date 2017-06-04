Indian ADRs: Infosys, HDFC Bank down; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs gain

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.78 percent at USD 15.18 and Wipro slipped 1.01 percent at USD 10.81.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 0.1 percent at USD 9.80 and HDFC Bank shed 0.21 percent at USD 87.61.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 0.51 percent at USD 37.31 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.43 percent at USD 39.63.