Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.59 percent at USD 15.10 and Wipro shed 0.37 percent at USD 10.78.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 1.74 percent at USD 9.92 and HDFC Bank was up 1.09 percent at USD 87.80.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.05 percent at USD 36.83 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 1.55 percent at USD 38.64.