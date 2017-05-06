App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 06, 2017 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Infosys gain; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs fall

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 1.95 percent at USD 9.41 and HDFC Bank was up 1.09 percent at USD 82.49 while in the IT space Infosys added 0.54 percent at USD 14.80.

Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Infosys gain; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs fall

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 1.95 percent at USD 9.41 and HDFC Bank was up 1.09 percent at USD 82.49.

In the IT space, Infosys added 0.54 percent at USD 14.80 while Wipro remained unchanged at USD 9.95.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors dipped 3.51 percent at USD 32.73 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 0.22 percent at USD 40.84.

