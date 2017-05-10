Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Infosys, Dr Reddy's Labs down; HDFC Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Tuesday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank slipped 1.58 percent at USD 9.33 while HDFC Bank was up 0.61 percent at USD 83.02.

In the IT space, Infosys was down 1.06 percent at USD 14.94 while Wipro gained 0.69 percent at USD 10.20.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors remained unchanged at USD 32.77 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 0.22 percent at USD 40.16.