May 23, 2017 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors gain; Dr Reddy's Labs slips
Indian ADRs ended mostly mixed on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.73 percent at USD 15.05 and Wipro remained unchanged at USD 10.45.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 1.56 percent at USD 9.47 and HDFC Bank gained 0.18 percent at USD 84.86.In the other sectors, Tata Motors jumped 1.31 percent at USD 34.90 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 2.27 percent at USD 40.50.