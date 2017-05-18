Indian ADRs end lower: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro down

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys fell 2.42 percent at USD 14.89 and Wipro was down 1.82 percent at USD 10.25.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 1.45 percent at USD 9.50 and HDFC Bank was down 1.44 percent at USD 84.43.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 0.09 percent at USD 34.21 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 1.27 percent at USD 41.82.