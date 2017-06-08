App
Jun 08, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The average 4G speed in India is one-third of the world average and just one Mbps more than the average global speed for 3G networks.

Indian 4G speed lowest in the world: Open Signal Report

Moneycontrol News

In contrast to the ‘high-speed’ 4G speed claims by telecom companies, Open Signal’s report on 4G/LTE performance paints a dismal picture. India’s average download speed on a 4G network is pegged at mere 5.14 Mbps, the lowest among the 75 countries analysed in the report.

India is at the bottom with Costa Rica, way below countries such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Indonesia. The average 4G speed is one-third of the world average and just one Mbps more than the average global speed for 3G networks.

4G Overall reort

Singapore and South Korea continued their dominance in the list with a speed of more than 40 Mbps. They also topped the list of 4G network availability in the world. India ranked 15th in the world in terms of 4G network availability.

According to the report, the 4G speed in India has dropped by more than one percent, in the last six months. This, even as 4G availability has surged to 82 percent in March 2017 from 72 in September 2016, largely due to free 4G services offered by Reliance Jio Infocomm.

“Jio's nationwide 4G launch in September attracted 100 million LTE subscribers, making 4G services far more accessible in India but at the expense of lower average speeds,” the report read. “India shot up our LTE availability rankings, reflecting a rare instance in which a single operator can have an outsized impact on a mobile market in just a short time,” the report added.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.

