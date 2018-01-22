App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 22, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Ventures gets Sebi's go-ahead for rights issue

Indiabulls Ventures has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore by issuing equity shares to its existing shareholders on rights basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Ventures has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore by issuing equity shares to its existing shareholders on rights basis.

The company had filed draft papers with Sebi in September and obtained "observations" from the regulator on January 18, the latest update with the markets watchdog showed.

Sebi's observation is very important for any company planning to launch public issue.

According to the draft papers, the company plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through rights issue.

Proceeds raised through the rights issue is to meet the funding requirements and to support future growth of consumer finance and assets reconstruction businesses carried out by the company, through its subsidiary firms.

Earlier, Sebi had kept Indiabulls' proposed rights issue in abeyance "pending regulatory action for past violations".

tags #Business #Indiabulls Ventures

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.