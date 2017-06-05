Jun 05, 2017 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI
Indiabulls Real Estate to raise Rs 75 crore via debentures
Indiabulls Real Estate on Monday said it plans to raise Rs 75 crore through private placement of debentures.In a BSE filing, the Mumbai-based developer said that the company "proposes to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh aggregating Rs 75 crore on a private placement basis.