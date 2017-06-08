App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 08, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Real Estate raises Rs 75 crore via debentures

Indiabulls Real Estate has raised Rs 75 crore through private placement of debentures.

Indiabulls Real Estate raises Rs 75 crore via debentures

Indiabulls Real Estate has raised Rs 75 crore through private placement of debentures.

Earlier this week, the company had announced plans to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh aggregating Rs 75 crore on a private placement basis.

In a BSE filing, the Mumbai-based developer said that "the Operations Committee of the Board of Directors of the company has allotted NCDs aggregating Rs 75 crore".

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.