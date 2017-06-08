Jun 08, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI
Indiabulls Real Estate raises Rs 75 crore via debentures
Indiabulls Real Estate has raised Rs 75 crore through private placement of debentures.
Earlier this week, the company had announced plans to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh aggregating Rs 75 crore on a private placement basis.In a BSE filing, the Mumbai-based developer said that "the Operations Committee of the Board of Directors of the company has allotted NCDs aggregating Rs 75 crore".