Indiabulls Real Estate Q3 net profit surges 46% to Rs 85 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate on Tuesday reported a 45.82 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 85.35 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 58.53 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.

Total revenue from sales rose to Rs 2,164.44 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 492.90 crore in the same period last fiscal, Indiabulls Real Estate said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 1.19 percent down at Rs 239.90 on the BSE.