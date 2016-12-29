Indiabulls Hsg Fin hopeful of 30% growth in FY17

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Indiabulls Housing Finance said that new business home loans are down by just 1 percent in terms of enquiries.
Dec 29, 2016, 11.44 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Indiabulls Hsg Fin hopeful of 30% growth in FY17

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Indiabulls Housing Finance said that new business home loans are down by just 1 percent in terms of enquiries.

Indiabulls Hsg Fin hopeful of 30% growth in FY17

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Indiabulls Housing Finance said that new business home loans are down by just 1 percent in terms of enquiries.

Gagan Banga (more)

VC & MD, Indiabulls Housing Finance |

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Indiabulls Housing Finance said that new business home loans are down by just 1 percent in terms of enquiries.

“There is hardly any impact as a result of demonetisation.”

The only largely impacted lenders are public sector lenders, he said, adding that loan applications are down by 40 percent. Home loans as an asset class from new loan applicants have hardly changed, he said.

Most large housing financiers haven’t dipped into the special dispensation of the extra 60-day credit window, he said. “We are reasonably confident that we should be able to manage 30 percent growth in FY17.”

The Reserve Bank yesterday gave borrowers another 30 days over and above 60 days for repayment of housing, car, farm and other loans worth up to Rs 1 crore. 

Kailash Behati, CFO of Magma Fincorp , said that tractor financing has been hit. They are largely rural customers who pay with cash. “Our collections in tractors were down by 30 percent.” There has been no impact on other assets classes, he said.

The company used to get 80 percent of its collections in cash pre-demonisation. Out of this 80 percent, roughly 50 percent was paid by cheque. Regarding the RBI dispensation, he said that he is still undecided whether this 90-day window will be helpful.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

Tags  Gagan Banga Vice Chairman Managing Director Indiabulls Housing Finance Kailash Behati Magma Fincorp CFO

